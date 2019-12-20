Robert T. Sharp Sells 7,000 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $77.24.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,199,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,149,164,000 after purchasing an additional 261,666 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,863,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,164,000 after buying an additional 2,034,380 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,480,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,511,000 after buying an additional 36,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 41.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,968,000 after buying an additional 1,909,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,830,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,302,000 after buying an additional 146,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.