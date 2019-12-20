Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones Sells 3,905 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 3,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $156,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 747,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,930,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 45,830 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,923,943.40.

On Friday, December 6th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 24,754 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,003,527.16.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 1,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $60,015.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 14,422 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $578,754.86.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 43,490 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $1,752,647.00.

Shares of GSHD opened at $43.53 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,348,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,498,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 384,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 387.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 276,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 219,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

