Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BECN. ValuEngine raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.