Safestore (LON:SAFE) Price Target Raised to GBX 800

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its target price lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 726.67 ($9.56).
SAFE opened at GBX 794.50 ($10.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 13.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 736.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 668.77. Safestore has a 52-week low of GBX 496.40 ($6.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 794 ($10.44).
About Safestore
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
