Safestore (LON:SAFE) Price Target Raised to GBX 800

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its target price lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 726.67 ($9.56).

Get Safestore alerts:

SAFE opened at GBX 794.50 ($10.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 13.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 736.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 668.77. Safestore has a 52-week low of GBX 496.40 ($6.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 794 ($10.44).

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.