Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.65 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.94. 94,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,368. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 0.74. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $93.98 and a twelve month high of $179.45.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $138.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.91.

In other news, COO Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $1,551,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,261,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

