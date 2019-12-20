SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SciPlay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.25 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.88.

SciPlay stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SciPlay by 109.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

