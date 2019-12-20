Scott Mcfeely Sells 1,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $41,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $37,730.00.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. MKM Partners set a $51.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ciena by 5.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 48.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Ciena by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

