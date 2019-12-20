Scott Reasoner Sells 1,722 Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Stock

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Scott Reasoner sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $19,251.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,110.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Reasoner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudera alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $56,165.66.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $55,829.76.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.90. Cloudera Inc has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 49.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 170.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cloudera during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cloudera during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.26.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.