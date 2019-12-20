Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) CEO John H. Tucker Purchases 5,000 Shares

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) CEO John H. Tucker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. Scpharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCPH. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Scpharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

