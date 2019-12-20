Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) Insider Acquires A$175,500.00 in Stock

Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) insider Trevor Bourne acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$175,500.00 ($124,468.09).

ASX:SXY opened at A$0.34 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.34. Senex Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.26 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of A$0.43 ($0.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $486.93 million and a P/E ratio of 167.50.

About Senex Energy

Senex Energy Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Cooper-Eromanga Basin, as well as coal seam gas tenements in Surat Basin, Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

