Senior (LON:SNR) Coverage Initiated at Panmure Gordon

Analysts at Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Senior (LON:SNR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNR. Berenberg Bank downgraded Senior to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Senior to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 200.14 ($2.63).

LON:SNR opened at GBX 175 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 181.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 198.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 163.60 ($2.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18).

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

