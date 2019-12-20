Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Sensus Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 9.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 150.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. The company has a market cap of $59.69 million, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of -0.57.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.