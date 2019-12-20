Shelly Peet Sells 2,375 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Shelly Peet sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $395,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shelly Peet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nordson alerts:

On Monday, September 30th, Shelly Peet sold 105 shares of Nordson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.50, for a total value of $15,382.50.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $163.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $111.07 and a 1 year high of $168.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

NDSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.