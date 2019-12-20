Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Raised to $47.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Shockwave Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a market perform rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Shockwave Medical has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $68.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 214.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $1,122,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $130,720.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,770.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the third quarter worth $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

