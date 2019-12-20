Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARW. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Arrow Global Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 294.86 ($3.88).

ARW opened at GBX 259.98 ($3.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $459.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 220.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 225.13. Arrow Global Group has a twelve month low of GBX 166.20 ($2.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 284.58 ($3.74).

In other Arrow Global Group news, insider Andrew C. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £23,800 ($31,307.55). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,913.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

