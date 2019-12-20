Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Shares Gap Up to $9.50

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.31, but opened at $9.50. Sibanye Gold shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 236,244 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBGL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 34.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,727,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,205,000 after buying an additional 7,606,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sibanye Gold by 2,991.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,078,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,288,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,784,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,937,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

