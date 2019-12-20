Skycoin Trading Down 5.6% This Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00006129 BTC on popular exchanges including Iquant, Binance, Cryptopia and ChaoEX. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and approximately $56,715.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, Iquant, ChaoEX and C2CX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

