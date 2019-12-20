Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Smart Global updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.45-0.55 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.55 EPS.

Shares of SGH opened at $36.54 on Friday. Smart Global has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $867.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Smart Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.