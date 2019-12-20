Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells $721,105.98 in Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $721,105.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,475.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rachel Prishkolnik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Rachel Prishkolnik sold 230 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $18,742.70.

On Monday, November 18th, Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $603,297.66.

Shares of SEDG opened at $93.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $96.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average of $75.92.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. UBS Group cut Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.85.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

