Solaris Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $100.00 (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last week, Solaris has traded 45.6% higher against the dollar. Solaris has a market cap of $378,324.00 and $100.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solaris coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002998 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000268 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Solaris

Solaris is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,755,467 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com.

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Kucoin, OOOBTC, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

