South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.39

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.39 and last traded at $87.21, with a volume of 3297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $88.00 target price on shares of South State and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.70.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. South State had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $164.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that South State Corp will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James W. Roquemore sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $364,834.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,767.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $509,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of South State by 5,404.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

