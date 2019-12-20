Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s stock price was up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.35, approximately 15,084,792 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 19,005,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $2.00 price objective on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 827.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.