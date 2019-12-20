Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) VP Sells $254,043.60 in Stock

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SAVE opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $64.76.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $991.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 20.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 102.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 47,246 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 20.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

