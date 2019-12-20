SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SWTX stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.21.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($1.30). As a group, analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 403,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,750,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of SpringWorks Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.