Stefani Wolff Sells 5,505 Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Stock

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) insider Stefani Wolff sold 5,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $272,112.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Principia Biopharma stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.34. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $61.07.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.08). Principia Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRNB shares. ValuEngine cut Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Principia Biopharma from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principia Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 545,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Principia Biopharma by 119.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,600,000 after acquiring an additional 535,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Principia Biopharma by 98.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 284,762 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $7,898,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

