Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $53,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,519.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $52,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $52,250.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $57,150.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $56,875.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $54,775.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $54,825.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $57,225.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $56,175.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $55,275.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $52,900.00.

WORK opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WORK shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.05.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

