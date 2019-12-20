Stock Traders Buy High Volume of NCR Call Options (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 848 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,268% compared to the average volume of 62 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on NCR in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NCR in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on NCR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. NCR has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 79.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $274,243.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $87,842.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 1,210.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

