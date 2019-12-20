Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Rite Aid Call Options (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 17,389 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,279% compared to the average daily volume of 731 call options.

NYSE:RAD opened at $11.84 on Friday. Rite Aid has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $986,000. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $4,114,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $1,817,000. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

