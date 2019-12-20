Storj Reaches Market Cap of $13.59 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Storj token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001392 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Gate.io, OKEx and Huobi. Storj has a total market cap of $13.59 million and $2.34 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.01228394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official website is storj.io.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Upbit, IDAX, Bittrex, Poloniex, Liqui, Ethfinex, Huobi, Gate.io, Liquid, OKEx, ABCC, Radar Relay, Binance, CoinTiger and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

