Storm Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.16 Million (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Storm has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Storm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Binance, Kyber Network and Bancor Network. Storm has a market cap of $8.39 million and $1.16 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00188328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.01231446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025921 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120364 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,067,151,012 tokens. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Upbit, YoBit, Coinnest, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, HitBTC, Bittrex, Bancor Network and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

