Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Sunrun and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Sunrun and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sunrun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.19.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $14.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.22 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $53,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 354,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $5,942,922.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,362,430 shares of company stock valued at $22,619,384 and have sold 72,102 shares valued at $1,161,794. 9.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $13,546,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,464,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 716,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,895,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 432,841 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 215.0% in the second quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 630,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 1,553.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 423,999 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

