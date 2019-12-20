SVB Financial Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,247 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,108% compared to the average volume of 186 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $250.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.42. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $177.70 and a twelve month high of $259.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $814.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total transaction of $1,127,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $224,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,328 shares of company stock worth $3,652,381. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,042,000 after acquiring an additional 783,083 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 400.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 22,290.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 276,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,247.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,259,000 after buying an additional 231,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 75.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,708,000 after buying an additional 179,108 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

