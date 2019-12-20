Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Synovus Financial posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $490.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.97%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.