Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TANH opened at $1.72 on Monday. Tantech has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57.

Get Tantech alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tantech stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Tantech at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.