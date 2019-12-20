Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Shares Gap Down to $0.40

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.40. Teligent shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 11,914 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Teligent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $27.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 million. Teligent had a negative return on equity of 232.25% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teligent Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLGT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teligent during the second quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Teligent by 496.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49,852 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teligent in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teligent by 247.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teligent by 113.3% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,824 shares during the period. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

