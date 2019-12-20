Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $18.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.78.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

