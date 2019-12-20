Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.16. Tenaris reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TS. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. Tenaris has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Tenaris by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 26.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 94.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 48.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

