Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Tesoro Minerals Corp (CVE:TES) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

Tesoro Minerals Company Profile (CVE:TES)

Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties. The company was formerly known as Auro Resources Corp. and changed its name to Tesoro Minerals Corp. in August 2013. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

