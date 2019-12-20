The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a GBX 770 ($10.13) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Shore Capital lowered shares of The Sage Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 536 ($7.05) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.63) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.60) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 666.82 ($8.77).

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 745.60 ($9.81) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 733.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 731.64. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion and a PE ratio of 30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 30,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 709 ($9.33), for a total value of £218,761.95 ($287,768.94). Also, insider Steve Hare sold 15,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.80), for a total transaction of £115,996.50 ($152,586.82). In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,138 shares of company stock valued at $35,440,057.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

