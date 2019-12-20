Thomas D. Romeo Sells 6,758 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $511,648.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.37.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $754.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.40 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 8.34%. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 12.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,202,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,411,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,083,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,604,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 1,307.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 51,004 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

