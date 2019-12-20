Timothy J. Haas Buys 100,000 Shares of New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Stock

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Director Timothy J. Haas bought 100,000 shares of New Age Beverages stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 479,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,822.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. New Age Beverages Corp has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in New Age Beverages in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in New Age Beverages by 24.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in New Age Beverages in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Age Beverages in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in New Age Beverages by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 64,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut New Age Beverages from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on New Age Beverages in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Age Beverages has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

