TNG (ASX:TNG) Trading Down 7.5%

TNG Limited (ASX:TNG)’s stock price was down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.09 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.09 ($0.06), approximately 679,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 637,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.09 ($0.07).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.10. The firm has a market cap of $96.71 million and a PE ratio of -28.67.

TNG Company Profile (ASX:TNG)

TNG Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Northern Territory and Western Australia in Australia. It explores for iron ore, vanadium, titanium, gold, lead, zinc, silver, nickel, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron Project located to the north-west of Alice Springs in Arunta Geological Province in the Northern Territory.

