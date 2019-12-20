Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.29

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.29 and last traded at $90.05, with a volume of 15066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.04.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $72.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 41.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

