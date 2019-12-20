Toro (NYSE:TTC) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.60

Headlines about Toro (NYSE:TTC) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Toro earned a news impact score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Toro’s ranking:

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.81. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. Toro has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $81.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.03 million. Toro had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 9.34%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTC. ValuEngine lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

