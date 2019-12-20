Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) CEO Purchases $37,854.08 in Stock

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) CEO Patrick Walsh bought 21,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $37,854.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,521,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,617.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CLUB stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Town Sports International by 6,018.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 266,183 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Town Sports International during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Town Sports International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Menta Capital LLC lifted its position in Town Sports International by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 27,982 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Town Sports International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

