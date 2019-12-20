Traders Buy High Volume of LATAM Airlines Group Put Options (NYSE:LTM)

LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,119 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,454% compared to the average daily volume of 265 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTM. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 874.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 373,765 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 705,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 383,740 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 710.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LATAM Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of LTM stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.31. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Equities research analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

