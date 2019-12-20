Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 18,663 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,812% compared to the average daily volume of 976 put options.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 95,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 31,284 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 72,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

