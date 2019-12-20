Traders Buy Large Volume of Conagra Brands Call Options (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 29,616 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,452% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,908 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.11. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $271,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

