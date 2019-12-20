Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 9,557 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,183% compared to the average daily volume of 745 put options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Stephens raised their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

Shares of KMX opened at $98.79 on Friday. CarMax has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $100.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.91.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CarMax by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in CarMax by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in CarMax by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

