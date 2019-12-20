Traders Purchase High Volume of Smart Global Put Options (NASDAQ:SGH)

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 973 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,397% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Smart Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 42.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. Smart Global has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $36.90.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Smart Global will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

